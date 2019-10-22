Nissan Xterra Driver Narrowly Avoids Death by Logs in Hollywood-Like Crash
The driver reportedly reached down to grab something when the logs speared through the windshield of his SUV.
A Georgia man behind the wheel of a Nissan Xterra is lucky to be alive after rear-ending a trailer carrying logs. The massive logs, which as you can see on the photos below, speared the SUV through the windshield and then traveled the entire length of the vehicle all the way to the trunk.
According to a Facebook post by the Whitfield County Fire Department and details reported by CNN, the Nissan driver was traveling down Cleveland Highway in Georgia on the morning of Friday, Oct. 11. The unidentified man reportedly reached down for something he dropped and failed to see the truck in front of him slowing down. As a result, he collided with the trailer—and the rest is, well, pretty obvious. Because the driver was bent over, however, the logs deflected off the dashboard and left a space for his head.
"It was as if it was almost created just for his head," commented Whitfield County Fire Chief Edward O'Brien.
Though fortunate to be alive, the trapped driver had to wait out a lengthy extraction process. Firefighters reportedly had to cut between 30 and 40 logs with a chainsaw to even give its Advanced Extrication unit access to the driver's side of the vehicle, which reportedly took almost another 15 minutes to hack the roof support and doors out.
In the end, responders were rewarded with the relief that the driver was afflicted only with "minor injuries." Authorities reportedly have yet to confirm whether any charges will be filed in connection with the crash, though the Xterra driver will probably still feel the sting of his insurance premiums spike if he gets a ticket for distracted driving.
- RELATEDWatch Moto2 Rider Alex Marquez Pull off Heroic ’Once in a Lifetime’ Crash RecoveryNow might be a good time for him to buy a lottery ticket.READ NOW
- RELATEDReckless 14-Year-Old Crashes Into Lamborghini Urus With Stolen Subaru ForesterThe juvenile attempted to flee police a second time but failed to make it more than a block before t-boning the $300k SUV.READ NOW
- RELATEDPolice: Driver Who Crashed Kevin Hart's Hellcat-Swapped Barracuda Lost it While AcceleratingReckless driving is apparently to blame for the crash that injured the famous comedian.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X Crew Cab Review: Exhaustion at the End of the TrailThe base Nissan Frontier is still a value buy. The $34K Pro-4X off-road trim? Not so much.READ NOW
- RELATED2020 Nissan Titan XD: This Full-Size-Plus Truck Gets More of Everything, Except PowerIt sure comes with a long list of upgrades, but will they be enough to resuscitate sales?READ NOW