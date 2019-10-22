Nissan Xterra Driver Narrowly Avoids Death by Logs in Hollywood-Like Crash 

A Georgia man behind the wheel of a Nissan Xterra is lucky to be alive after rear-ending a trailer carrying logs. The massive logs, which as you can see on the photos below, speared the SUV through the windshield and then traveled the entire length of the vehicle all the way to the trunk.

According to a Facebook post by the Whitfield County Fire Department and details reported by CNN, the Nissan driver was traveling down Cleveland Highway in Georgia on the morning of Friday, Oct. 11. The unidentified man reportedly reached down for something he dropped and failed to see the truck in front of him slowing down. As a result, he collided with the trailer—and the rest is, well, pretty obvious. Because the driver was bent over, however, the logs deflected off the dashboard and left a space for his head.