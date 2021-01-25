Nissan Dealers Really Want the Xterra to Make a Comeback

The Nissan Xterra was a pretty big sales hit when it landed on dealer lots in 1999. A rugged body-on-frame off-roader with unconventional looks, many credit it with saving the struggling Nissan brand in America some two decades ago. Today, the company is again struggling financially, and some dealerships in the United States are calling on the Japanese automaker to bring back the light SUV to take on the likes of the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco, according to Automotive News. It's an interesting plan, but Nissan's executives aren't 100 percent on-board. At a corporate meeting, the United States dealer board was reportedly enthusiastic about this idea and conveyed their feelings to Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta. Gupta sits right below the automaker's CEO, Makoto Uchida, who entered the position following Carlos Ghosn's dramatic exit from the company. "We've talked about the Xterra, but nothing's been decided," Gupta told the group of dealers. So, nothing has been decided, but that's not a flat-out "no," either.

That's also not the whole story. Nissan may not have directly replaced the Xterra after its departure from the United States; however, the company does make vehicles similar to the Xterra in other markets, such as China and Southeast Asia. Additionally, those vehicles were built under the supervision of Gupta when he was the head of global commercial vehicle strategy for the company's previous partnership with Renault. Ironically, the name of one of these trucks is the "Terra." Just missing one letter there, Mr. Gupta. The Terra is built on the same platform as Nissan's Armada SUV and Frontier pickup—indeed, the same platform that carried the Xterra. But bringing such a vehicle over from those markets to the U.S. isn't so simple, of course. Our regulations demand levels of safety, equipment, and emissions compliance that low-cost vehicles from other markets often struggle to achieve.

