Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Priced at Over $70,000, More than a Ram TRX

Jeep surprised no one at all back in July when they announced the Wrangler Rubicon 392 was going into production. Finally, a V8-powered Wrangler was on the way. But as it turns out, that V8 power—470-horsepower, to be exact—is going to come at a cost. A big cost.

As pointed out by Motor1, a member on JLWranglerForums who ordered one of the high-powered Jeeps shared new information they received Tuesday afternoon. This included the truck's VIN, what appears to be the "Ultimate Sport" trim level, and the price: $77,055. That's more than a 2021 Ram TRX—y'know, the 702-hp Hellcat truck—which starts at $69,995. They also mentioned that only two extra options were selected on the car: the dual-piece top and the towing package. Unless those two packages add up to more than seven grand, the most powerful production Wrangler ever is gonna cost north of $70,000, no matter what boxes you check.