2021 Ram 1500 TRX Drag Races a 2021 Jeep Wrangler 392: Who Ya Got?
The battle of the high-riding Hemis.
FCA, nowadays Stellantis, cruised by the last decade or so stuffing high-power Hemi V8 engines into every model that turned a profit. In recent times, that's meant amping up its two best-sellers: the Ram 1500 and the Jeep Wrangler, giving way to the pricey, powerful, and pompous Ram 1500 TRX and Jeep Wrangler 392. And like most American rides with V8 muscle under the hood, folks couldn't wait to see how they'd perform against each other in a drag race.
The fun-loving folks at The Fast Lane Truck YouTube channel did exactly that, getting a hold of the new Wrangler 392 and not-as-new but still incredibly hot TRX. They lined the two lifted monsters side by side, and sent them down their test track. Of course, it'd be easy to write off the Jeep considering it's horsepower deficit, but looking at their individual specs below, the lighter Wrangler actually equals the TRX from zero to 60 mph.
2021 Jeep Wrangler 392
- Engine: 6.4-liter naturally aspirated Hemi V8
- Horsepower: 470
- Torque: 470 pound-feet
- 0-60: 4.5 seconds
- Curb Weight: 5,103 pounds
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
- Engine: 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8
- Horsepower: 702
- Torque: 650 pound-feet
- 0-60: 4.5 seconds
- Curb Weight: 6,350 pounds
After a lengthy and detailed introduction to both vehicles, the duo lines up for their first drag race at around the 7:55-minute mark (video below already queued up to that moment), and give them the beans. The TRX evidently jumps the start, ruining the Jeep's chances for a fair race, so they try again. During the second race, the TRX decides to give the Jeep a bit of a head-start(?) to make things more fair for the Jeep, and that strategy ultimately produces an exciting—though artificial—finish.
For the reasons highlighted above, these results are hardly telling of each vehicle's exact performance compared to the other. The races were clearly more for fun than anything else, and it's obvious that both vehicles are extremely capable of going fast in a straight line. In the end, if you wanted to win at this particular drag race, it looks like the TRX would be the way to go.
However, just the fact that I'm typing, "if you want to win a drag race between a high-power off-roader and a pickup truck on steroids, you pick the truck," is just plain weird. These machines have come a long way over the years, and it's safe to proclaim: what a time to be alive.
