The New LEGO Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Is Ready to Conquer Your Living Room Furniture

LEGO makes a number of different cars in its Technic series of kits, with iconic vehicles like the Bugatti Chiron, Land Rover Defender, and Fiat 500 all being immortalized in the brand's plastic bricks. Now, the most popular enthusiast vehicle in the U.S. is finally getting it's due. The Jeep Wrangler has been made into a LEGO kit, and it's not just a tiny-wheeled base model, either—it's the Rubicon. Complete with chunky all-terrain tires, teeny little lights on the roof, and a winch to drag itself out of the space between the couch cushions, this little Jeep means business.

There are a few details that real serious Jeep fans might be a bit offended by though. For instance, the windshield doesn't fold down, the grille is made up of stickers, and the side mirrors are *gasp* not mounted to the doors! The model is also smaller than the Land Rover Defender made by LEGO, consisting of 665 pieces as opposed to the Defender's 2,573. All of that being said, it still looks pretty sweet.