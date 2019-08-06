For Sale: LS-Swapped Nissan Xterra Rocks 6.0-L V-8, 4×4, and Six-Speed Manual

We've seen GM's immensely versatile LS motor get swapped into Miatas, Mercs, and even Winnebagos, but this just might be the least expected LS swap yet. For sale now on Bring a Trailer is a 2005 Nissan Xterra S with GM's Gen IV 6.0-liter Vortec L76 V-8 plucked out of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. And while we're not completely sure, this is likely the only LS-swapped Xterra in existence.

The mad genius creation originated at New Jersey's LOJ Conversions. Before the heart transplant, this Nissan SUV came from the factory with a 4.0-liter VQ V-6 engine good for 265 horsepower. The American V-8 in this one now makes around 360 ponies and is hooked up to the Xterra's stock six-speed manual transmission.