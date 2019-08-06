For Sale: LS-Swapped Nissan Xterra Rocks 6.0-L V-8, 4×4, and Six-Speed Manual
What's not to love about an agile Japanese off-roader powered by hefty American V-8?
We've seen GM's immensely versatile LS motor get swapped into Miatas, Mercs, and even Winnebagos, but this just might be the least expected LS swap yet. For sale now on Bring a Trailer is a 2005 Nissan Xterra S with GM's Gen IV 6.0-liter Vortec L76 V-8 plucked out of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. And while we're not completely sure, this is likely the only LS-swapped Xterra in existence.
The
mad genius creation originated at New Jersey's LOJ Conversions. Before the heart transplant, this Nissan SUV came from the factory with a 4.0-liter VQ V-6 engine good for 265 horsepower. The American V-8 in this one now makes around 360 ponies and is hooked up to the Xterra's stock six-speed manual transmission.
Other mechanical modifications include the camshaft from a Pontiac G8, a custom-built wiring harness, and the power steering pump and A/C compressor from a Nissan 350Z sports car. Unsurprisingly, the unusual build has introduced some unintended quirks into the ownership experience. "The seller notes that sometimes after extensive driving, if the engine is shut off then restarted again immediately, it restarts in limp mode but if it is allowed to sit for a few minutes it restarts without issue," explains the listing.
Enthusiasts of American engine-swapped, obscure Japanese compact SUVs will want to act fast. The auction ends Tuesday afternoon and is sitting at a bid of $5,555 as of this writing.
The Nissan Xterra went out of production in 2015 but a company exec hinted at the compact SUV's possible return in an interview a couple of years ago.
