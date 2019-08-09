Renesas and MobilEye Provide the Brains of Nissan’s Hands-Free ProPilot 2.0 ADAS

Nissan recently unveiled the first ADAS system that allows you to legally takes your hands off the wheel when cruising down a Japanese expressway. The system will be available in a few months in Nissan’s revamped Skyline sedan. Beyond the fact that the system relies on MobilEye technology, Nissan so far steadfastly refused to reveal details of the electronic brains behind the system. A peek behind the silicon kimono is now made possible by the Japanese automotive chip-monster Renesas.

According to Renesas, Nissan’s ProPILOT 2.0 system is powered by two of its automotive-centric systems on a chip (SOC), namely the R-Car V2H dedicated ADAS device, and the RH850/P1x-C microcontroller. Along with a MobilEye EyeQ4 SoC, the Renesas chips are on a proprietary Nissan circuit board.