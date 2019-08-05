Audi's E-Tron Scooter-Skateboard Mashup is a Modern Motocompo

To meet the needs of the world's ever-growing population, of which most live in densely populated urban areas, automaker Audi has added a new product to its growing E-Tron lineup with an e-scooter that fits in the back of the E-Tron SUV. Say hello to the Audi E-Tron Scooter that blends a mobility solution with a distinctly Audi all-electric appliance flair.

via Audi

The E-Tron Scooter is less like the traditional two-handed e-scooter one would typically see offered by companies like Bird and more along the lines of a skateboard with a handle. In fact, piloting one of the scooters is said to be a familiar feel to those who have ridden on a skateboard before. Riders use one hand to grasp the single handlebar for balance and shift their weight on the wide deck in order to maneuver the wheels into a steer. The batteries and electronics are also localized to the steering handle on the front of the scooter. Riders can accelerate and brake by twisting the grip in the center of the handlebar, and can check the scooter's charge by glancing at a central charge ring.

via Audi The controls for the E-Tron Scooter are found in the handlebar

In total, the E-Tron Scooter weighs just 26 pounds. Audi says that despite it being lightweight, it stores enough juice to propel the rider up to 12.5 miles thanks to incorporating regenerative braking into the scooter's design; as the scooter brakes, it converts kinetic energy back into usable energy to extend its range. And when it runs low on battery, owners who happen to have also purchased a full-size E-Tron vehicle will be able to recharge the scooter from within the trunk of their car. Wait a second—a micro-mobility device aimed at last-mile commuting and carried in the trunk of a larger vehicle? This concept sounds eerily similar to something we've seen before from Honda. Readers who love weird Japanese classic vehicles will instantly recognize the similarities between the E-Tron and something Honda sold in the 1980s: the Motocompo.

via Honda The Honda Motocompo fit into the trunk of the Honda City.