You Can Get Up To $13,000 Off a 2019 Audi E-Tron at Costco

We're used to saving money on toilet paper, rotisserie chickens, and even tires thanks to Costco. But what about German electric crossovers? According to a dealer incentive bulletin brought to our attention via CarsDirect, the warehouse store is running a deal that lets buyers save up to $13,000 on a new, 2019 model year Audi E-Tron.

From the Costco Auto Program site, Costco members can get a $2,000 cash bonus on all 2019 E-Trons purchased or leased from now until March 31. As icing on the cake, a $500 Costco Cash Card awaits those who take the time to fill out a survey post-purchase. All you gotta do is activate the discount certificate online, punch in your Costco membership info, and remember to bring the certificate with you to the Audi dealership. A Costco membership in its most basic form, by the way, costs $60 per year.