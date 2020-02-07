You Can Get Up To $13,000 Off a 2019 Audi E-Tron at Costco

By Chris Tsui
Audi

We're used to saving money on toilet paper, rotisserie chickens, and even tires thanks to Costco. But what about German electric crossovers? According to a dealer incentive bulletin brought to our attention via CarsDirect, the warehouse store is running a deal that lets buyers save up to $13,000 on a new, 2019 model year Audi E-Tron

From the Costco Auto Program site, Costco members can get a $2,000 cash bonus on all 2019 E-Trons purchased or leased from now until March 31. As icing on the cake, a $500 Costco Cash Card awaits those who take the time to fill out a survey post-purchase. All you gotta do is activate the discount certificate online, punch in your Costco membership info, and remember to bring the certificate with you to the Audi dealership. A Costco membership in its most basic form, by the way, costs $60 per year.

Costco Auto Program

Throw in the $7,500 federal tax credit owners get for the E-Tron being an EV and an unadvertised, $3,000 "Marketing Allowance" that's been given to Audi dealers also unearthed by CarsDirect, and a card-carrying Costco member can save a total of $13,000 on Audi's all-electric crossover. Granted, that Marketing Allowance may take some bargaining and leg-work on the buyer's part since it's passed onto the consumer entirely at the discretion of the dealer.

For the record, the Audi E-Tron, including destination, stickers for $75,795. With the latest discounts, rebates, and tax benefits, determined Costco members can pay as little as $62,795. Or $62,855* if you account for the cost of joining Costco. 

*Price does not include the $200 you'll inevitably spend on snacks every time you set foot into that store.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com

