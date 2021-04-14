The New Audi Q4 E-Tron Crossover Is Audi’s Cheapest EV by Far

They're big at 180.6 inches long, but they're designed to be spacious. The Q4 E-Tron has up to 52.62 cubic feet of luggage storage and if that somehow doesn't fit your haul, both cars have a towing capacity of up to 2,205 pounds. They've got the wheelbase of a midsize crossover but passenger space similar to a full-sizer thanks to clever packaging of the battery packs and motors.

The range also isn't compromised; VW seems to have been conservative with its range estimates for cars on the J1 platform so although there's no EPA figure yet, it'd be reasonable to assume they're not talking out their ass with a WLTP of 323.1 miles. The Q4 E-Tron comes in three versions, with the cheaper ones being rear-wheel drive while the tricked-out top spec has all-wheel drive.

Something slightly odd is that they haven't aimed for the really high-powered charging with these. While the Taycan came with claims about charging times at over 200kW, the Q4 E-Tron and Sportback variant only announce themselves up to 100kW for DC charging. That, to be honest, is realistic for the current charging infrastructure—there's an option, on the larger battery pack, to go up to 125kW.

Consumption looks good, too; the 52-kilowatt-hour battery pack gets, Audi says, 62 miles out of just shy of 17kWh (or 15.8kWh, depending on conditions) and the 77kWh pack does that with under 18kWh. Not bad at all, given the added weight of the range-extending cells.