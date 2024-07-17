2025 Audi S5 Drops Traditional Quattro for Front-Biased All-Wheel Drive

Audi quietly dropped a bombshell in its reveal of the new S5 sedan. In addition to replacing the S4 in the lineup while essentially just being an S5 Sportback successor, the new S5 is also dropping its Torsen-based Quattro all-wheel-drive system in favor of a more fuel-efficient one. Will that matter to most buyers? Probably not. Are Audi fans upset about it? Absolutely.

First, a little history. Traditionally, Quattro has always worked by using a Torsen center-locking differential that sent 60% of available power to the rear axle and 40% to the front axle. The center Torsen diff was always viscous-coupling, so it was durable, reliable, and consistent. For decades, most Audis with longitudinal engines used such a system.

However, in recent years, Audi switched its less powerful ‘A’ models over to what it calls “Quattro with ultra technology.” Instead of a Torsen diff, the Quattro Ultra system is 100% front-wheel drive until the system detects slip, upon which it uses an electronically controlled clutch pack to send some power to the rear wheels. Yet it can never send more than half of available torque to the rear, like a traditional Haldex setup. For normal Audis, that’s perfectly fine. However, Audi never used the Ultra system in performance cars with longitudinal engines—only its smaller cars with transverse engines, like the Audi S3. Until now.

2025 Audi S5 Audi

At left, a diagram of the “Quattro Ultra” system in the 2025 Audi S5. At right, a diagram of the typical Quattro system in the prior-generation S4. Audi

The new “B10” Audi S5 now employs Quattro Ultra too, in tandem with a Quattro Sport differential capable of torque vectoring, per the automaker’s release. Audi touts the S5’s “all-wheel-drive clutch” as well as the new model’s reduction in carbon emissions against the old, and the fact it’s only driving two wheels most of the time is likely what helps it achieve that efficiency. Even though the S5 makes 362 horsepower, it will still send the majority of its power to the front axle. And with that change also comes a new transmission: Audi only uses its seven-speed dual-clutch S-Tronic gearbox for cars with Quattro Ultra. Audis with the traditional Quattro setup, like the outgoing S4, come with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission.

While the cutaway above mentions Ultra, the release doesn’t specifically in relation to the S5, so we’ve reached out to Audi to confirm all this. Even so, all signs point to a departure from tradition for the new sports sedan. It’s not all doom and gloom—there are plenty of performance cars with similar specs and all-wheel drive arrangements that are great, like the Volkswagen Golf R and Audi’s own manic RS3. The Ultra system will also likely be more efficient day-to-day, as it won’t needlessly send power rearward unless driving dynamics call for it. But that hasn’t stopped the Audi faithful from expressing their displeasure over the switch from a rear-biased drivetrain—the traditional enthusiast choice—to a front-biased one. Even if it still performs well, it’ll feel different. An end of an era to be sure, just like the name.

