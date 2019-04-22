Listen to the 2020 Audi RS 7 Assault the Nurburgring With Its Thunderous Twin-Turbo V-8

The all-new 2020 Audi RS 7 has been spotted doing laps 'round the Nurburgring, screaming its raspy yet symphonic exhaust note for well-tuned ears to admire.

The RS 7 has been spotted a few times on public roads already, undergoing the final bits of fine-tuning before the automaker begins to prepare the car for launch.

In reality, we still don't know exactly what powerplant the RS 7 will end up with. Previous reports indicated that its sister model, the S7, would receive the twin-turbo V-6 from the RS 5, raising questions if the RS 7 would continue to get the V-8 treatment or debut with two fewer cylinders in the name of fuel economy. Judging by the roaring sounds produced by the exhaust note of the RS 7, though, it seems that the automaker is continuing its journey with the V-8.

It's believed that the next-generation RS 7 will feature a newly developed 4.0-liter V-8 engine, shared with the Porsche Panamera Turbo, Lamborghini Urus, and Bentley Bentayga. In some of these applications, internal-combustion alone can provide 640 horsepower without hybrid assists.