Craigslist Find: Ram 3500-Based Tornado Intercept Camera Truck From Storm Chasers

Spotted for sale on Craigslist is storm chaser Sean Casey's heavily modified TIV 2 camera truck, which is based on an old-school Dodge Ram 3500 dually pickup truck. The documentarian's Tornado Intercept Vehicle (TIV) features 10 wheels that spread across three driven axles and some serious armor plating that makes it looks like a miniature, makeshift tank.

Listed for sale in Burbank, California for $35,000, the TIV 2 comes with 130,000 hard miles on the odometer, but prospective buyers can take solace in knowing that it's only had one owner. The ad claims that there's "light damage from debris," which judging by the car's previous appearances on the big and small screen these are nothing but battle wounds.