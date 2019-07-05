Armored Volvo XC90 Rocks Tank-Like Bulletproofing and $570,000 Price Tag

Feeling some heat lately? No, not the one that comes with summer temperatures, but the kind that makes you fear for your life. Hopefully not, but if you do, Volvo Cars in the UK just introduced a new armored variant of its XC90 flagship SUV to compete in the luxury armored vehicle segment.

Typically, German automakers were known to outfit some of their flagship models in-house, like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series sedan. But now, Volvo is trying to pitch themselves as a contender. It may not be able to save anyone from the Swedish House Mafia, but it’ll certainly save those needing an extra bit of protection.

"We are proud to be able to offer these armored cars. With our armored cars, we can provide vehicles with a high level of personal security for individuals who require heightened protection," Stephan Green, marketing director at Volvo Cars Special Vehicles said in a company statement.

The Swedish automaker said it’s received multiple requests over the years for an armored XC90. Normally, if one wanted to make their Volvo’s bulletproof, tank analogies aside, one had to rely on a third-party outfitter. But now, Volvo can modify its XC90 in-house to a VR8 protection rating—which is apparently pretty high. That means the XC90 can withstand a blast from up to 33 pounds (15 kilograms) of TNT at a distance of roughly six feet (two meters) and can provide protection against traditional 7.62x51 mm and 5.56x45 rifle rounds.