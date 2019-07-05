Armored Volvo XC90 Rocks Tank-Like Bulletproofing and $570,000 Price Tag
The nearly 10,000-pound SUV can withstand a TNT explosion from six feet away and lots and lots of bullets.
Feeling some heat lately? No, not the one that comes with summer temperatures, but the kind that makes you fear for your life. Hopefully not, but if you do, Volvo Cars in the UK just introduced a new armored variant of its XC90 flagship SUV to compete in the luxury armored vehicle segment.
Typically, German automakers were known to outfit some of their flagship models in-house, like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series sedan. But now, Volvo is trying to pitch themselves as a contender. It may not be able to save anyone from the Swedish House Mafia, but it’ll certainly save those needing an extra bit of protection.
"We are proud to be able to offer these armored cars. With our armored cars, we can provide vehicles with a high level of personal security for individuals who require heightened protection," Stephan Green, marketing director at Volvo Cars Special Vehicles said in a company statement.
The Swedish automaker said it’s received multiple requests over the years for an armored XC90. Normally, if one wanted to make their Volvo’s bulletproof, tank analogies aside, one had to rely on a third-party outfitter. But now, Volvo can modify its XC90 in-house to a VR8 protection rating—which is apparently pretty high. That means the XC90 can withstand a blast from up to 33 pounds (15 kilograms) of TNT at a distance of roughly six feet (two meters) and can provide protection against traditional 7.62x51 mm and 5.56x45 rifle rounds.
That means 10-millimeter-thick, high-strength steel plating; windows that can be thickened to up to 50 mm (or nearly two inches); bulletproof tires; and everything in between. The result, however, is an XC90 that weighs almost as much as the moon, tipping scales at 9,898 pounds when loaded with five occupants.
There are no notable modifications to the powertrain and since it's based off the XC90 T6 AWD Inscription model, that means the 316-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo and supercharged four-cylinder is really going to be put to work. The suspension and brakes do get beefed up to handle the extra weight.
The armored vehicle is first assembled as a normal XC90 would be at Volvo’s plant in Torslanda, then transported to Trasco Bremen GmbH in Germany, who’s a renowned outfitter for protected vehicles. The cost? Supposedly around £450,000 or $570,888 with current conversions.
"Production is carried out with extreme diligence, which is imperative in order to fulfill the exceptionally high requirements placed on this class of security product," Green added. "We strive to ensure that the car retains its properties despite the extensive armoring. The armor is fitted discreetly to make the car barely distinguishable from a standard XC90. Every customer also has their own unique requirements, which we satisfy by means of customized production."
