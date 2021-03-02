The 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge Heralds a New Age of Online-Only EV Sales

Volvo has unveiled the C40 Recharge, the company's second fully electric vehicle, alongside an aggressive, ambitious strategy to push towards 100 percent full electric vehicle sales by 2030. The automaker said last year that the pandemic wouldn't stand in the way of its electric transformation, and it looks as though it's taken that on board in developing the C40. It's designed to use technology that exists, from charger speeds to the platform it's built off (shared with the XC40 Recharge), and with a "simplification" of customization to help sales move online and customer-led rather than dependent on dealerships.

That last point is pretty controversial for the U.S. market but Volvo was clear in this morning's media session: sales of its fully electric cars, starting with the XC40, will be online only. The rest of the car, however, Volvo has not exactly played it safe but kept things realistic. Going to production in late fall 2021, the car is available to order now and Volvo's plan is to make this a car that's easy to purchase, straightforward to deliver and which provides a user-friendly door into the world of EVs. The automaker acknowledges that it's going to be an iterative car, improved by updates over the course of its lifespan and supported to the customer first or secondhand for half a decade.