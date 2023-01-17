Volvo XC40, C40 Recharge Updated With Beefier Motors, More Range

Volvo’s diminutive crossover and coupe-over are getting updated underneath their skins to deliver more power, more range, and the first rear-wheel-drive Volvo in a quarter century. This week, Volvo said its XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge will get electric motors developed in-house that make 235 horsepower (175 kw), up from 228 hp (170 kw) in the last model year.

In the XC40, the updated motor and 69-kWh lithium-ion battery return up to 286 miles (460 kilometers) in rear-drive configuration, based on the WLTP cycle, which is typically more forgiving than the EPA cycle. The C40 Recharge with rear drive returns up to 296 miles (476 km) on the same cycle, an improvement over last year’s 272-mile range.

When equipped with the larger 82-kWh battery, those ranges bump up to 320 miles and 331 miles for the XC40 and C40 Recharge, respectively. With the bigger battery, Volvo gives the single motor on the rear axle a respective boost, too; those rear-drive, extended-range models get a motor that now makes 248 hp (185 kw).

All-wheel-drive versions of the XC40 and C40 Recharge get the updated rear motor, which makes 245 hp (183 kw), and a new 157-hp (117 kw) front motor paired with an 82-kWh battery. Those should return 310 miles (500 km) or slightly more on a single charge, according to Volvo. The automaker didn’t mention specific combined power outputs from the new motor duo, although it’s likely to be identical to the 402-hp twin motor setup it replaces, powered by twin 201-hp (150 kw) electric motors.

We reached out to Volvo to hear if the updated C40 and XC40 Recharge drivetrains will make their way to the States but we haven’t yet heard back.

