2022 Volvo C40 Recharge First Drive Review: The EV for Comfort and Style

Volvo’s C30 and C40 were introduced about 15 years apart, and the similar-sounding names are not a coincidence. Then and now, the C-prefix denotes a car that breaks from the status quo in a bid to lure younger buyers to the brand. What has changed over the past decade and a half are the traits that these coveted customers look for in a car. In 2006, they were after a small and nimble hatchback. In 2021, they’re seeking a crossover that’s not shaped like a big box but is powered by an electric drivetrain. Something like the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge.

As for the 40 moniker, it signals that the C40 Recharge is closely related to the XC40 Recharge. They’re part of the same family, but there are enough differences that Volvo isn’t worried about tribal warfare in the 40 aisle. The C40 is its own thing, yet its influence over the rest of the range looks like it will loom larger than the C30’s ever did.

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge: By the Numbers

Base price: $59,845

$59,845 Powertrain: 78-kWh battery | dual 150-kW motors | 1-speed automatic | all-wheel-drive

78-kWh battery | dual 150-kW motors | 1-speed automatic | all-wheel-drive Horsepower: 402

402 Torque: 487 lb-ft

487 lb-ft 0-60 mph: 4.5 seconds

4.5 seconds Curb weight: 4,710 to 4,770 pounds

4,710 to 4,770 pounds Anticipated EPA-estimated range: 225 miles

225 miles 10 to 80 percent charge time: 37 minutes with 150 kW DC charger

37 minutes with 150 kW DC charger Seating capacity: 5

5 Cargo volume: 14.6 cubic feet (rear) | 0.7 cubic feet (front)

14.6 cubic feet (rear) | 0.7 cubic feet (front) Quick take: The C40 Recharge is quick, stylish, pleasant to drive—and sporty for a Volvo.

Fraternal Twins

Volvo didn’t lump its gasoline-powered cars under the Refuel label, so why are its EVs called Recharge? Good question: The C40 and the XC40 Recharge symbolize how executives are recharging the brand—or so I’m told by Volvo’s head of strategy Jonas Engström. It’s also a way to deviate from the industry’s obsession with the letter “e” (e.g., Ford Mustang Mach-E) that reminds motorists to plug the thing in from time to time.