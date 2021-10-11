This Weekend Bag Made From a Volvo Interior Is Actually Quite Stylish

Admittedly, access doesn't seem like the easiest thing in the world, as it appears that you have to first unfold the top and unzip it in order to reach inside, but besides that, the design is quite attractive. It's not particularly gendered, which means anyone can carry it. What I like most is that it doesn't have a screaming VOLVO badge stamped across it. The only place the brands have made themselves known is a discreet flap of fabric along one side of the bag, which reads their names in light-colored lettering. Subtle! I like it!
But what I really like is that this bag doesn't use leather (provided it can withstand the usual wear and tear). If there are good and sustainable solutions out there, there's really no reason to keep using leather. I just happen to because all of my pleather bags shred themselves to pieces after a while and have to be thrown out. Talk about unsustainable.
Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like this is a bag you can just walk into a store and buy, as Volvo says, "While the bag is not available for purchase due to the exclusive limited edition run, people may have opportunities to get hold of a limited number of bags through local market initiatives such as competitions, charity auctions, and giveaways."