This Weekend Bag Made From a Volvo Interior Is Actually Quite Stylish

Automotive-branded fashion and accessories are usually extremely mockable. There's something about wearing a car logo splashed across your chest or down your leg that by definition is hilarious. But this eco-friendly and sustainable weekend bag from Volvo? It's actually pretty stylish if I do say so myself.

Volvo has teamed up with fashion designer 3.1 Phillip Lim and created a limited edition bag that's made from a Volvo-created material called Nordico: a new, sustainable interior material that'll debut in the C40 Recharge EV. The C40 will be bereft of leather and so is this bag; Nordico is made up of textiles created from recycled PET bottles and corks, as well as "bio-attributed material from sustainable forests in Sweden and Finland," according to a company press release.

The bag itself is medium-sized and appears to be offered in either off-white or gray. On the model, it looks a bit small for a weekend bag (I don't know about you but I bring a lot of products with me when I travel) but it does seem like a very nice work bag. With both a short set of straps as well as a shoulder strap, you can wear it a couple of different ways and it looks like it would fit a laptop pretty well. Volvo's release says it has "discreet storage" and "a special signature pouch."