2020 Polestar 1 First Drive Review: Rebel With a Cause

The Polestar 1 is, above all else, an ambitious opening volley. Originally serving as Volvo’s racing team and later its road car performance division a la Mercedes-AMG, it gave birth to much-loved and very blue Scandinavian hot rods like the Polestar V60 and S60 before breaking out as a standalone brand in 2017 and taking a shot with its first wholly-developed vehicle. Fast forward two years and the directly-named Polestar 1 is here, both a mission statement and a harbinger of electrified performance.

In the horsepower-crazed times we live in, Polestar certainly would have been forgiven for shoehorning a big internal combustion powerplant in the 1’s engine bay, as BMW and Mercedes-AMG have done with the M8 and S63, respectively. But Polestar’s approach to road cars isn't about going toe-to-toe with performance luxury marques on conventional terms.