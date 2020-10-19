What Do You Want to Know About the 619-Horsepower Polestar 1?

Back in the day, "Polestar" meant pretty much just one thing: fast Volvos built for touring car racing and other forms of motorsport. That was before the entire auto industry had to pivot hard to electric cars. Now, it's Volvo's high-end electrified performance division, the brand tasked with making sure Volvo and its parent company Geely can take it to startups like Tesla. And this coupe is the division's first, limited-production attempt at making a splash in that space. Meet the Polestar 1, a car that packs some eyebrow-raising specs.

I just spent the weekend driving one around New York City. What do you want to know about it?

It's definitely not something you see every day, and that's by design. Polestar is only making 1,500 of these across a three-year run, all in left-hand drive form. It draws very heavily from the Volvo parts bin, which isn't a bad thing, but it definitely stands on its own in many ways. And its powertrain feels like a preview of the future of internal combustion.