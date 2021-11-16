Driving a Legendary 1939 GM Futurliner Is Like Nothing Else

But then someone tossed me the keys, so this story is all about what it was like to drive a slice of an imagined future.

On a foggy Wednesday morning a few weeks ago, I drove out to Springfield, Massachusetts, where Peter Pan is based. I knew the same Futurliner that was parked on the street would be there, but I was still surprised when the massive bus, photographed weeks earlier under that streetlamp, was parked in plain sight along with one of its less fortunate, decaying siblings. Yes, Peter Pan has not one, but two Futurliners, one of which is nearing the point of no return. We have detailed the fascinating history of both vehicles in a separate post, which you should absolutely read to complete the picture

It wasn't that long ago that one of our readers made an unusual sighting on his quiet street in Ludlow, Massachusetts. Out walking one night, a behemoth appeared in front of him, illuminated by the soft orange glow of a streetlight. It was, unbelievably, one of General Motors' ultra-rare 1939 Futurliners, one of just a dozen built and worth at least a million dollars. We got to the bottom of why it was parked on the street a few weeks ago, and in the process made contact with the vehicle's owner, a regional bus company called Peter Pan Bus Lines, to see about checking it out in person. Phone calls were exchanged, a date was set, and before I knew it, I was on my way to kick the tires on a Futurliner. I was expecting to be impressed. I did not anticipate ending up behind the wheel.

For those who don't know, GM's Futurliners were, essentially, massive Art Deco-styled buses that look like nothing else on the road. They were built to cross the nation in the Parade of Progress, a tour originating in the pre-war era that was meant to show off emerging American technology. The final iteration of the tour, for which the final versions of the Futurliners were built, lasted until 1956. After that, the nationwide parade ended, the Futurliners were sold off to the public, and they've all met a variety of fates. When I arrived, all I wanted was to get pictures and try to clear up some history. But as it turned out, John Cieplik, General Manager of Peter Pan Bus Lines and the vehicle's caretaker, had a few plans of his own.

Riding in the Futurliner When I arrived, Cieplik was in his office, cigar smoldering on an ashtray, watching William Shatner return from low earth orbit on his Blue Origin flight. Cieplik was simultaneously on a conference call but made sure I understood that Captain Kirk had been to space, for real this time. After a brief exchange, I headed outside, and following a few moments snooping around both the restored and ruined Futurliners, Cieplik emerged, offering to take the crimson beast out for a spin. Although it was unexpected, I accepted, of course. There was really no reason why not to do it, after all. Peter Pan, as I found out, normally rents it for events all around the Springfield area. With the keys retrieved and our pre-drive checklist set—Cieplik unwrapped and fixed a fresh cigar into his mouth—our drive began. The hatch above the cab was popped, the 4-71 Detroit Diesel was cranked over, and with the parking brake released, we pulled out of the gravel drive where Peter Pan's massive warehouse is located. From there, the massive Futurliner lumbered closer to the downtown area, with passengers in nearby cars looking up, both confused and enthralled.

The vehicle, originally and in its current state, is equipped with two small seats located behind the driver for extra passengers, and that's where I sat, attempting to document our ride until we arrived at the Hall of Fame. Cieplik, for the record, seemed to enjoy the entire ordeal thoroughly. Unlit cigar hanging firmly out the side of his mouth and arms stretched around the steering wheel, he returned the waves of every pedestrian we passed. Technically very similar to a bus, the Futurliner indeed only has three seats because the massive rear cargo area in the back was typically filled with a demonstration or exhibit for the Parade of Progress. There is no room for any extra passengers back there, and as such, the two extra jump seats were installed just in case a few more people needed a ride. They were comfortable enough, but I wouldn't recommend a long trip in one of them. Driving the Futurliner When we entered the parking lot of the impressive Basketball Hall of Fame facility in Springfield, it at first wasn't clear to me that Cieplik was willing to let me drive, but when he made it more obvious that he was offering me an opportunity to do so, I obviously did not decline. I handed over my phone for Cieplik to record, took a seat in the bus' central driving position, and followed the keeper of this Futurliner's brief instructions. "Put your foot on the brake just like driving a car, push the yellow parking brake down all the way, and flick that [shifter] up just one click," he told me. With that, we were ready to drive. "There you go," he said. "It's all you, kid."

Instructions followed, the diesel engine roared to life and we began to move forward. Immediately, I understood that crashing this would be very bad. As such, I tried my best to very gently explore what the brakes, steering, and gas pedal all felt like. The steering was, as I had suspected, full of play and about a million turns lock to lock. This Futurliner had a power assist setup, but not a full-blown power steering system, as Cieplik explained. Despite this, the vehicle's massive double front wheels—two tires per side—didn't take much effort to turn, even at low speeds. The surprisingly low effort was welcome, however absolutely zero feedback was sent up to the steering wheel from the front tires. To be fair, the steering shaft probably looks like something suitable for pole vaulting, so this made sense. The gas and brake pedals weren't exactly dripping with feedback, either. I depressed the gas and the supercharged four-cylinder Detroit Diesel engine below got louder and we moved forward a bit quicker. To be clear, this Futurliner was biblically slow, not that I was expecting any neck-breaking performance. Maximum acceleration was dictated not by what I would've wanted or was expecting, but what the machine was willing to provide, which wasn't much. It's worth noting that the original Futurliners had even less power. The engine in this one is actually an upgrade.