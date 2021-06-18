Built by Legends: Meet the Shop That's Like Singer for the R32 Nissan Skyline 

The idea of a beautifully restored and modified JDM car dovetails neatly with the tuning culture that made Japanese cars legends in the first place. Sure, automakers have gotten into it already by offering factory restoration programs such as Honda’s NSX Refresh and NISMO for the R32/33/34, but it’s the custom versions of these cars that made them stick in our hearts and minds.

It’s really about time Japan took on the restomod craze. Combining Japanese craftsmanship, modern technology, and a mouthwatering back catalog of desirable base cars to choose from, it should’ve been a no-brainer years ago for some bold shop in the country to join the likes of Singer , Alfaholics, and Icon 4x4 in taking advantage of the current thirst for nostalgia.

People have been modifying JDM cars since time immemorial, of course, with the Skyline GT-R being a favorite. What is new is giving the R32 the boutique treatment. Think Porsche 964 and Singer, or Jonathan Ward and his Land Cruisers. Just as we saw with air-cooled Porsches and clunky old Cruisers go from relatively affordable and accessible classics to sought-after icons, the same is now happening with the R32 GT-R too. More than 30 years since it was first introduced, people now have better access to technologies and techniques to make the car as good or even better than it was intended to be.

At the forefront of this effort are Masaharu Kuji and Katsu Takahashi of Built by Legends, a new shop specializing in exactly that: true Godzilla restomods. After years of work, the exacting pair recently put the finishing touches on their first project, an enhanced R32 done in collaboration with the engine masters at Mine’s. And I can honestly say with my hand on my heart that the result is the best GT-R I have ever driven, old or new. It’s that good, and if there’s any justice in this world, it’ll be the first of many more obsessive Skyline restorations to come.

From Best Motoring to Building a Bedroom Poster Car

You might not know the names Masaharu Kuji and Katsu Takahashi, but there's a better chance you're familiar with their previous work if you’ve ever watched an old Best Motoring or Hot Version video that’s been translated into English. The pair started off with a portal website decades ago hosting different aspects of Japanese pop culture but when decided to concentrate on automotive content when they noticed it generating the vast majority of their traffic, which worked out fine because they'd always been into cars.

In 2001, Kuji and Takahashi ended up buying the exclusive overseas distribution rights for Best Motoring and Hot Version videos from production company 2&4 Motoring, and decided to handle the translations themselves. Kuji recalls having to go to a “proper” video editing suite to cut and edit the videos as the English-translated videos were a mix of content from Best Motoring and Hot Version. The videos were distributed originally as VHS but their pair adopted DVDs early on, even before the original Japanese publications.