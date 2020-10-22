I Have A 2020 Ford Transit Van. What Should I Do With It? 

I'm driving an honest-to-goodness commercial van for a week, a 2020 Ford Transit 150 AWD, and I want to answer all of your questions. Wondering if you can fit Shamu in the back, build a rolling mechanic shop, or simply engage in some questionably-unhealthy delivery man cosplay? I got your back. Vans have enjoyed a definite resurgence in recent years, with the Ford Transit (which is sold worldwide) leading the charge with a wide variety of interiors, cabs, and drivetrains. The bubbly Transit has managed to win the hearts of fleet managers, multi-kid parents, and side-gig hustlers alike so much, that it's become the best-selling cargo van in the world.

See, crossovers and SUVs were more than ready to take over once vans—mini or full-size—peaked in popularity a couple of decades ago, but vans have become so versatile that they're even used by police departments and off-roaders nowadays. And speaking of off-roading, this particular model I'm testing is equipped with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, 10-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, a heavy-duty front axle, dual batteries, and even has specific driving modes for snow and mud. Give this sucker a two-inch lift, some cool racks and lights, and you'll be good to overland in style. All of this drivetrain goodness, in addition to some cool tech like smart cruise control, front and rear cameras, self-parking assist, and SYNC3 eight-inch touchscreen means it isn't exactly cheap. This bad boy will set you back $51,100, though it comes with quite a few standard features I find interesting for a cargo van (in a good way), such as heated seats, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, and wifi-hotspot.

