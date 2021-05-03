2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid Review: One Tank of Gas, 723 Happy Miles

Nonetheless, I was pumped, and no one was going to take that away from me. The delta between miles traveled and miles to empty reassured me that I'd cruise past the 700-mile mark for quite some time, so now it was up to my co-driver to do the rest. The goal was to get us as close to zero miles to empty without risking getting stranded on the side of the road, so I tasked my son with finding a few gas stations ahead of us along our route.

I elbowed my son, who was sleeping in the passenger seat, and proudly proclaimed over my imaginary PA, "We're nearing the end of our journey, guys!" My son and daughter gave me this look like, "Woo, big deal, dad," while my wife simply said, "Good job." You know, the kind of "good job" you get from your significant other when they really couldn't give a crap.

Everything displayed on the 12-inch digital gauge cluster made me happy: 24.2 mpg, 36.8 electric miles driven, and most importantly, 67 miles to empty. I was on track to not only meet Ford's single tank range—carefully described as "estimated" and "approximate" in the truck's literature —but actually beat it by a couple of dozen miles.

The trip odometer was nearing 700 miles—Ford's claimed estimate of how far an F-150 PowerBoost could travel on a single tank of gas—when I began wondering just how many more miles I could've driven had I actually tried to save fuel. The challenge-loving nerd in me was mad about this being a real-world driving test and not a balls-out attempt to see how much I could squeeze out of the hybrid truck by pulling every trick in the hypermiler's handbook.

Ford's strategy to promote the PowerBoost? Easy. Give truck owners what they want and what they've always wanted: Excess. More power, more torque, more payload and towing capacity, a longer driving range, more work- and life-friendly gadgets, and, of course, better fuel economy.

The F-150 PowerBoost is a gasoline-powered, full-size hybrid pickup truck. And whether customers asked for it or not, the hybrid F-150 sets out to redefine efficiency and practicality, and to steal the title of the most technologically advanced pickup money can buy today.

All new for its 14th generation, the 2021 F-150 looks to build upon its impressive reputation as America's best-selling vehicle—and truck—by simply tweaking its proven recipe rather than reinventing it. One of those tweaks is launching a new hybrid truck, which will act as a sort of opening act in Ford's big electrified concert. The main act? The upcoming F-150 electric pickup.

When it came time to finally launch the 2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost, Ford understood that getting loyal truck owners to pay attention to a hybrid pickup would be a monumental challenge. In a segment where engine displacement is worn like a Boy Scout badge of pride and big, dirty engines are considered badass, introducing a pricey and complicated new drivetrain would seem risky and awfully disruptive. Doing so would require top-notch execution, a rock-solid business case, and a genius marketing strategy. But Ford's spent the last six years convincing truckers that the EcoBoost V6 is just as capable as the venerable V8, if not more. And since V8s are essentially ingrained in American truck culture, Ford seems like it's pretty used to these uphill battles at this point.

He played it too conservative at first, so we cruised past the first gas station with a solid 30 miles to empty. The next station came along, 24 miles to empty. Next one, 20 miles to empty. Even he started getting a bit excited, seeing how we were playing this weird game of cat and mouse. Suddenly, he said something I really didn't want to hear: The next gas station was five miles away, but the one after that was approximately 23 miles from our current location at the time. I had to make a decision. Play it safe and possibly leave some miles on the table, or go for broke and squeeze the most out of the truck. It didn't take me long to decide. I was somewhere in Arkansas with my family and with a $65,000 truck that didn't belong to me, so I pulled into the station five miles up the road and parked at the pump. My gauges read the following: 708.1 miles traveled, 24.2 mpg, 37.1 electric miles traveled and 13:36 hours traveled. And the magic number: 15 miles to empty. What's more, it took exactly 30 gallons to top off the truck, meaning that I had used all but 0.6 gallons of fuel by the time I decided to stop (PowerBoost has a 30.6-gallon tank standard). At the rate I was driving, I would've been able to continue for another 14.52 miles before reaching zero miles to empty, putting me exactly 3.5 miles away from the next station. Had I slowed down from 70 mph, or hopped onto an access road to make better use of the electric-only driving mode, I could've made it.

Jerry Perez

Jerry Perez

Jerry Perez

BBQ Run This whole adventure had begun a few days earlier when Ford kindly dropped off a Velocity Blue F-150 PowerBoost with a full tank of gas at my house. Given its importance to the truck segment and the impressive mileage figures, I immediately looked up the truck's fuel capacity and estimated driving range to plan a long-distance run. Ford wants to come out swinging with 700-mile-range estimates? Fine. I'd put it to the test. Reminiscing on an episode of Netflix's Somebody Feed Phil that focused on the best barbecue near the Mississippi Delta, it occurred to me that I could use the F-150's extra long legs to chase down some of the same food joints featured on the show. After plotting a few waypoints on Google Maps, I quickly realized that everything lined up for a proper, mixed-driving, full-tank driving range test. And after coming up with some hard rules for getting accurate data, it was time to get to work. The Goal: To see how far I could travel on one tank of fuel

To see how far I could travel on one tank of fuel The Rules: Top off the truck with fuel, reset the trip computer, and always stick to the speed limit. Most importantly—do not hypermile. Above all, I wanted to deliver an achievable, real-world figure, and not an astronomical number that only made Ford look good but wasn't attainable by regular owners.

Top off the truck with fuel, reset the trip computer, and always stick to the speed limit. Most importantly—do not hypermile. Above all, I wanted to deliver an achievable, real-world figure, and not an astronomical number that only made Ford look good but wasn't attainable by regular owners. The Result: 723.1 miles (including the 15 miles I had left to empty)

Jerry Perez

Highway or City, PowerBoost Just Makes Sense That 723.1 miles on one tank of fuel was impressive. Here's how I did it. We were cruising down I-65 approaching Nashville, it was a chilly 33 degrees out and the kids were asleep in the back seat. We'd been on the road for a few hours already as we aimed to arrive bright and early at The Loveless Cafe, a Nashville institution known for its country breakfast. By the time we'd left home, I had already driven the truck approximately 80 miles in stop-and-go city traffic, so my impressive mileage average due to the truck's electric-only mode had been reduced thanks to highway speeds and rolling hills. After downing more biscuits than I care to admit, we cruised through downtown Nashville to catch a glimpse of the popular spots before hopping on I-40 West toward Memphis. It was interesting watching the trip metrics on the all-digital gauge cluster in front of me, especially in the city, when the F-150 glided silently from stoplight to stoplight hardly ever triggering its gas engine. It almost felt like cheating from a mileage perspective, as the battery and electric motor allowed me to roam around without negatively affecting my precious mpgs. This was reflected on the gauge cluster, which showed a specific metric for electric miles driven. Even when cruising at 35 to 40 mph, the 3.5-liter V6 would shut down while the PowerBoost system squeezed the most out of its 1.5-kWh lithium-ion battery to propel the 5,517-pound truck. These brief, all-electric stints in town, plus some stop-and-go traffic, helped make up whatever efficiency was lost on the highway.

Jerry Perez