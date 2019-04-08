2019 Ford Fusion Energi New Dad Review: A Sedan With No Trunk Is No Car for Families

I finally did it: I'm a dad. The funny thing is, I've always owned dad cars, even before I needed to. Owning anything with less than four doors never made much sense, which is how I ended up with a stable of souped-up grandpa cars from the Sixties and Seventies. Now that I'm a father, the '74 Oldsmobile sedan I brought my wife and son home from the hospital in seems a bit dated. And that, my friends, is how I found myself on this quest to find the perfect new dad car. The latest contender: the 2019 Ford Fusion Energi plug-in hybrid.

The 2019 Ford Fusion Energi, By the Numbers Base Price/Price as Tested: $37,490/$38,085

$37,490/$38,085 Powertrain: 2.0-liter gas-electric inline-four hybrid, 188 horsepower, 129 pound-feet of torque; continuously-variable automatic; front-wheel-drive

2.0-liter gas-electric inline-four hybrid, 188 horsepower, 129 pound-feet of torque; continuously-variable automatic; front-wheel-drive EPA Fuel Economy: 103 MPGe; 42 mpg combined city/highway

103 MPGe; 42 mpg combined city/highway EPA all-electric range rating : 26 miles

: 26 miles Random dad fact: If you have to put luggage inside your car—which you will in a Fusion Energi—it's a good idea to strap it down. Flying luggage can kill.

I laughed out loud when I opened the trunk. It wasn't a good laugh, like when you'd chuckle at a standup comedy bit on Netflix. It was a sardonic one, aimed at a different sort of joke: the Ford Fusion Energi's trunk. This, I thought, would never work for a parent...or even for anyone who might want to carry a full-size suitcase to the airport at some point. In general, the Fusion is a handsome, if somewhat conservative, car. The second-generation version hit the North American market for the 2013 model year, but its crisp lines and attractive proportions have aged well. Like all sedans in Ford's lineup, though, the Fusion is living on borrowed time, as the Blue Oval will shift its focus almost exclusively toward strong-selling trucks and crossovers in coming years. That's probably why the plug-in hybrid version of the Fusion, which was introduced with the 2013 lineup, feels like something of an afterthought. Instead of designing a car that could function on its own as a plug-in hybrid, Ford simply crammed a bunch of batteries into the trunk of a small sedan and called it a day. I wish I could say the sum of the Fusion's parts makes up for that glaring flaw, but I cannot.

The Ford Fusion Energi: Interior & Cargo



The interior is nice; fit and finish are good, the seats are comfortable, and the ride is quiet. The Fusion also has a decent-sized back seat and plenty of leg and shoulder room. If I were to stop my evaluation of the Fusion there, I'd say it has everything a sedan should have. But then my eyes migrate from the instrument cluster down to the center stack, which appears to date back to the second Bush administration.

