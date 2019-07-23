Driver's Ed: Learning to Control the Ferrari 488 Pista, Maranello’s Latest Missile

You’re an individual of high net worth, well known to your local Ferrari dealership, from whom you have amassed a stable of sleek, prancing horses. Accordingly, you’re invited to purchase the 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista , a limited-edition, track-focused version of the 488 GTB. You covet this 710-horsepower, mid-engined monster, so you order one at a price of $350,050. It's a helluva lot of car, and you’ll want to keep all that beautiful carbon fiber bodywork intact during spirited track sessions. You'll need to learn the Pista’s limits in a safe manner. Enter Corso Pilota, Ferrari’s customer-only driving program. The two-day affair starts at $10,000 and offers Ferrari owners the chance to flog Maranello's finest under the watchful eye of pedigreed racing instructors. Those Rolex Daytonas adorning coaches’ wrists? They're hard-earned swag from racing victories across the globe. Stateside, Ferrari offers Corso Pilota at New York’s Monticello Motor Club, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Homestead-Miami Speedway. We dropped into the latter for an abbreviated, one-day program in the Pista.

The Pista, Italian for “track,” is as performance-oriented as its name suggests. It’s an evolution of its super-series forebears, like the F430 Stradale and the 458 Speciale, ratcheted up to 11. Built from the 488 GTB, the Pista employs a nearly new twin-turbo 3.9-liter V-8 packing 710 horsepower, a generous increase over the GTB’s 660 hp. A diet of aluminum, titanium, and carbon fiber—the engine alone is 18 kilograms lighter—helps the Pista nab the title of the lowest weight-to-power ratio of any production Ferrari, clocking in at 1.78 kilograms per horsepower. (Spend an extra $15,000 for carbon fiber rims and you’ll lop off an extra five kilos.)



The Pista's bodywork imparts 20 percent more downforce than the GTB, courtesy of aero tweaks gleaned from the 488 Challenge race cars. An F1-sourced S-duct on the nose helps pin the front end to the asphalt to bolster cornering adhesion. The lengthy list of engineering advances is as impressive as the resulting macchina, which is why we declared the Pista the “new definition of insanity for a mid-engine V-8 Ferrari” in our official review. Wringing anywhere near full potential from the Pista requires finesse—and an open racetrack.

Logan LeGrande

A Driver's Education A fresh squall of torrential rain has left Homestead with sizable puddles, so setting off on our first Corsa Pilota session, we engage “Wet” mode on the manettino switch. Even at maximum traction control, the Pista is undeniably powerful and lurches forward with the lightest throttle application. After the first corner, it’s clear the speedster requires nominal steering input to nip at the apex. According to the instructor at my right, if you’re turning the wheel more than 90 degrees on the track's tightest hairpins, you’re doing something wrong. And there's no shortage of wet grip. With a combination of downforce and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber, the Pista can reach staggering speeds in abysmal conditions.



Between stints, an on-board camera system and data logger provide insights for a driver-analysis session. Each lap is benchmarked against an instructor’s, with a visualization of wheel position, brake and throttle pressure, and RPMs throughout. If you're wondering why you’re slow leaving a corner—too much steering combined with too much throttle—or where you might be able to brake deeper, the elusive answers are found here in the data.

Logan LeGrande