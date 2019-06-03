2019 Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition Review: When the Beetle Bugs Out, Will Anyone Miss It?

There are at least 400,000 known species of beetles, and of that number, there's one in particular—from the genus Volkswagen—that's on the verge of extinction. Yes, after 81 years of building bugs in one form or another, Volkswagen announced last September that it's finally retiring the Beetle with a swan song in 2019. There won't be one based on the upcoming eighth-generation Golf, nor will there be an electric, MEB-based I.D. Beetlezz. Dear reader, the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition is it. Will we miss it when it's gone? The 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition SE, By the Numbers Base Price: $23,045

Powertrain: 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine | 174 horsepower, 184 pound-feet of torque | six-speed automatic transmission | front-wheel drive

Fuel Economy (EPA): 26 mpg city | 33 mpg highway | 29 mpg combined

Cargo Space: 15.4 cubic feet | 29.9 cubic feet with rear seats folded.

Quick Take: Volkswagen's attempt to make the original people's car a fashion-forward choice falls flat. If the final Beetle's purpose is to make us pine for the practical past, mission accomplished.

James Gilboy Happy spring.

Beetle's Long Road Leads to...This The original Beetle was conc​​​​eived as an embodiment of the Volkswagen name, which auf Englisch means people's car. There is some true darkness in its German origins, but that ultimately didn't stop it from embodying an accessible form of motorized transportation for post-war Europe and beyond. The pokey, rear-engined Beetle went on to be immensely successful, surpassing 21 million cars built across 65 years of production on six of the world's seven continents. But the New Beetle, revived in 1997, wasn't a modern twist on the same formula of cheap wheels. Instead, it was and still is a cutesy, highly-stylized VW Golf; a car for people who shop for clothes by searching "vintage" on Etsy. Over 20 years later, with its rounded roofline, ovular headlights, and jutting fenders, the 2019 Beetle isn't can't be taken as anything else. It's a little saccharine for mw, but I take my coffee black, and this is a car for Double Caramel Macchiato drinkers.

James Gilboy Interior, front row.