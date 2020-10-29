2020 Ford Transit Review: The SUV Alternative You Didn't Know You Wanted

I still remember the first time I heard the term "soccer mom van" or just "soccer van." As someone who migrated to this country and who counts English as his second language, it didn't make any sense. After all, soccer—or futbol—is played by everyone where I come from, yet I couldn't understand why only these so-called American soccer moms drove vans? It's still a weird concept considering soccer isn't even a big sport in the U.S., but I guess that doesn't matter. What does matter is that, despite being overshadowed by SUVs and crossovers, a very strong case can be made for these kinds of vans as a family- and stuff-hauler. Used for an enormous variety of purposes ranging from package delivery to mobile workshops and even off-roady escape-mobiles, the #vanlife tsunami is sweeping through a nation that's always lagged behind in van culture. Unlike in the United States, vans—and not minivans, but real, proper vans—in Europe have always played a crucial role in getting from point A to point B, creating dozens of subcultures dedicated to tricking out vans in flamboyant ways along the way. Unlike minivans, which in recent years have turned into rolling luxury apartments with equally luxurious price tags, traditional vans like the Transit have remained true to their commercial roots with their boxy shapes, enormous windshields, nearly unlimited interior configurations, and sometimes windowless side panels, which are incredibly useful despite their sometimes creepy connotations. (Let's just say that you shouldn't put a "Free Puppies" sign on the side of one unless you're ready to answer some questions from the law.)

Jerry Perez

Jerry Perez

But I wanted to see for myself if these mostly-commercial boxes are any good for daily/family life, so I recently wheeled a 2020 Ford Transit up and down Indianapolis for an entire week. Will the passion for vans that my father, a man who owned and loved everything from a Plymouth Voyager to a Porsche 911, instilled in me be reignited again? 2020 Ford Transit 150 AWD Medium Roof Crew, By the Numbers Base Price (As Tested): $42,565 ($51,510)

151.8 cubic feet (behind second row) Quick Take: Throw your expectations and any sense of fashion out the window. This box on wheels may not be glamorous, but it's one of the most comfortable and coolest commuters I've ever driven. The tester Ford kindly dropped off at my house with a full tank of gas was a Transit 150 AWD with the medium roof and crew configuration. This breaks down into the following: it has all-wheel drive, sits at the entry-level of towing and payload capacity with its 150 designation (out of 250 and 350), a 130-inch wheelbase, medium-height roof, and crew bench seating.

Jerry Perez

Jerry Perez

In this particular configuration, the Transit could carry five people total courtesy of two seats up front and one bench seat in the back with seatbelts for three passengers or two sets of anchors for baby car seats. The rest of the van was pretty bare-bones, with a simple metal floor in the back similar to that of a pickup without a bedliner, and metal panels on the last set of window cutouts instead of glass. All in all, it certainly looked like an unmarked Amazon delivery van, but that was just a small part of the fun of driving it. On the Road Like most of you, my daily commute is pretty set and has very little variation from one day to another. The pandemic hasn't helped with that situation either. As a result, 95 percent of my time behind the wheel of the Transit was spent in city stop-and-go traffic, which presented me with a sort of crash course into Big-Ass Van Driving 101. My first impression is that the Transit was actually quick—like, really quick. The turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost under the hood propels the approximately 5,100-pound van effortlessly when unloaded, and given its 310 horsepower and 400-pound-feet of torque, I'm sure it can do so with cargo in the back. Acceleration is equally impressive at highway speeds. I may not have logged many interstate miles during my weeklong test, but the few that I did truly highlighted how capable these vans are.

Jerry Perez