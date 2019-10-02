2019 Nissan Leaf SL Plus Review: The Pikes Peak Regen Braking Torture Test

Talk of the Leaf Plus driving like it has a manual transmission sounds like hyperbole, but its accelerator response really does shine here. E-motors are known for their instant torque and reactive nature, and though 214 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque won't win any internet arguments, they make the Leaf Plus a lively drive—especially when gravity's on its side. But the Leaf Plus comes up short of a hot hatch on account of its lazy steering, soft suspension, and high curb weight. It may be concentrated in the floor-mounted battery, but 3,853 pounds is still 3,853 pounds.
There's also one big issue with the E-Pedal. Fun as it is for everyday driving, it doesn't mesh as well as it should with the mechanical brakes in high-demand situations. If you've got the E-Pedal active and you need to really slow down in a hurry—say, if you see a park ranger with a radar gun on the side of the road—there's a slight but noticeable delay in brake pedal response as the Leaf transitions between the regenerative and friction brakes. It's the last thing you need when trying not avoid a crash, or a speeding ticket.
Not Even Braking a Sweat
Despite barely using the mechanical brakes at all during the steep, 6,000-foot descent—so little, in fact, that the official checking brake temperatures at the halfway mark takes two readings to make sure his infrared thermometer is working properly—the regenerative system holds up perfectly. The Leaf's temperature gauge also never budges despite the lack of liquid battery cooling. All the while, we watch the battery percentage tick up, the predicted range growing more optimistic with each plunging curve.
A jumpy range estimate is to be expected since the computer is trying to calculate it based on the recent and current conditions it's experienced. What's beyond debate are the battery percentages. We started the descent with 12 percent in the Nissan Leaf's pack. By the time we roll back through the toll gate at the base, that figure doubled to 24 percent with a solid 56 miles predicted. Our passage to the fast-charger is secure.