2019 Nissan Leaf SL Plus Review: The Pikes Peak Regen Braking Torture Test

Range anxiety—that nagging fear that your electric car could run out of charge before you reach a far-off, hypothetical destination—is quite real. Studies suggest it affects as many as three-fifths of American car buyers, and automakers are eager to sooth us by boosting the range of their EVs. Some of that comes from bigger, higher-capacity batteries, but the other side of the equation involves capturing your car's kinetic energy via regenerative braking.

So what happens if you really do run low on charge far from home and need to rely on regen braking to bridge the gap? We decided to find out by taking a 2019 Nissan Leaf SL Plus with a low battery up Pikes Peak in Colorado, putting car and driver well out of range of the nearest public charger by the time we reached the top. The descent is a torture test that will show just how efficient the Leaf's regenerative brakes are—and whether the the system can survive 14 miles of continuous use on one of the most famous mountain roads in the country.

See you at the bottom.

The 2019 Nissan Leaf SL Plus, By the Numbers