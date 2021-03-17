The Way Home: 7,000 Miles in the 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country Taught Me to Let Go and Enjoy the Ride

Editor’s note: This story is part three of three chronicling a cross-country road trip undertaken in mid-November of last year (Read Part 1 here and Part 2 here .) Volvo provided the vehicle, but that was the extent of the automaker's involvement. Jonathan and and his fiancée Caitlin both tested negative for the coronavirus multiple times before, during and after the drive and followed local health regulations throughout. Today, the picture with vaccine distribution seems to be improving at last. But we hope their experience illustrates the strange state of the great American road trip at this singular moment in time. -- Kyle Cheromcha, The Drive EIC

When we set out to plan this latest voyage, the nostalgia for that 2002 trip with my dad was inescapable. We did so much, took the long way, opening ourselves up to the grand experience of this country in ways that seem pretty distant right now. And there was another weirdly significant parallel: Back then my dad hauled us around in the family's 1994 Volvo 850 wagon, and this time, I had a 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country for the trek.

In the fall of 2020 I was thirty-one years old. The world seemed like a dire place amid an ongoing pandemic. No one was flying and virus panic reached far and wide. I asked my fiancée if she would drive across the country with me, and amazingly she agreed, eventually. What started as another whim turned into a one-month, 7,000-mile road trip across America and back last November.

In the winter of 2002 I was thirteen years old. The world seemed like a dire place in the wake of 9/11, no one was flying and terrorism panic reached far and wide. I asked my dad if we could drive across the country that summer, and amazingly he agreed, eventually. What started as a whim turned into a two-month, 11,000-mile road trip across America and back.

The trip back from New York to Los Angeles would be a different vibe than the journey out, not least because we weren’t chasing the thought of seeing family after a long time away. Instead, we were just trying to get home—but America still has a way of making itself seen from the road, even when you're dashing through it without pause, even when you're the one stuck behind the wheel instead of your dad.

Back in 2002, the name of the game was to see as much of the country as possible while also staying in as few motels as possible. This meant my dad dug deep into his vast collection of rolodex entries from all his past travels to find guest rooms and couches for us to crash on most of the way across the country. In December, that just wasn’t feasible.

When I published the first installment in this series last month, I got no small amount of comments that questioned whether I was overreacting to the realistic risks of a pandemic road trip with my ultra-cautious approach. I don’t regret the precautions we took at all, but it is legitimate to ask whether there’s much richness to be gained from a trip across America when it’s reduced to long interstate hauls and cheap hotel rooms, and little else.

Back in the present, Cait and I arrived in South Carolina early enough to watch the sunset from our hotel room. I let her sleep in the next morning while I made the short trip to Ridgeville, SC, where Volvo’s factory complex occupies a vast area surrounded with tall pine trees. I had to sign a health waiver before entering the complex, assuring I wasn’t experiencing any coronavirus symptoms and was not awaiting test results. I was confident with two recent PCR negative results.

Before the trip, knowing that his son was car-obsessed, my dad told me I could drive the 850 wagon in any state where I could legally own a gun or get married—this at age 13, remember. I don’t know if I could lawfully do either of those in Manville, but all I cared about was getting behind the wheel and actually driving a car for the first time. What can I say? It was bliss, and I will always fondly remember how in that moment, that little corner of Wyoming felt like a true frontier.

Cait and I were working in two-to-three-hour stints throughout the day, which I kept reminding myself was child’s play when my pops was knocking out 400-plus mile days as the solo driver all those years ago. Apart from when, of course, he let me take the wheel in Manville, Wyoming.

On our way from New York to South Carolina, I couldn’t help but marvel at the amount of driving my dad clocked all by himself on our 2002 trip. In 2002, it was FM radio and cassette tapes. In 2020 we had CarPlay, a Bowers & Wilkins speaker system, and literally thousands of hours of podcasts and audiobooks available at any moment. And still, even doing it with two people splitting the pilot duties is a mental strain.

Having already driven across the country and spent weeks podded up in the Hudson Valley, it was especially hard to extract ourselves from the soft familiarity of that situation and hit the road again. I had scheduled a stop in South Carolina for a Volvo factory tour, but otherwise were planning to drive all day every day during daylight until we reached Los Angeles. That amounted to six to eight hours a day as the winter solstice approached and sunset came earlier and earlier.

Once properly badged and PPE’d up, I was herded into a golf cart and my tour began. It felt like a happy mixture of Willy Wonka in the way we breezed through these indoor fields of robot arms working away, and IKEA in the pure Scandinavian efficiency of it all. This factory builds every Volvo S60 sold in the world aside from the Chinese market, which has its own factory for tariff reasons. Equally impressive is the fact that more than 30 percent of the materials that go into the US-built S60 are sourced from within South Carolina. Factory tour complete, I was deposited back at the main gate and hopped back in my Swedish-built V90 to go collect Cait for, of course, another long day of driving. Our goal that night was a suburb of Atlanta called Lithia Springs, where we had identified an acceptable hotel. My route for the return trip had us primarily sticking to historic Route 66, aka Interstate 40, once we turned west from South Carolina. Beyond avoiding crowded downtowns and finding hotels that advertised extra cleaning protocols, we didn't have any real plan—though you don’t really need one when you've got a whole country unfurling before you.

Jonathan Harper

Cross Country in a Volvo, Then and Now In 2002, my priorities were much simpler. I just wanted to buy as many fireworks as possible. My dad, writing about our trip back then, had a couple lines about how if Volvos in World War II had been stocked with as much firepower, we would all be speaking Swedish now. Spending an entire summer in the car with my dad had a few major effects on 12-year-old me. I heard so many corny jokes that I still repeat, like the one above. I saw some of the most beautiful places in America, along with some of the saddest. In real time, I saw the lasting benefits of maintaining a wide personal network of friends, family and former colleagues in the way my dad always seemed to know someone nearby who was glad to put us up. I came home that summer with a new respect for the vastness of this country, and the vastness of his rolodex.

Jonathan Harper 2002

Jonathan Harper 2020