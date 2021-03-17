The Way Home: 7,000 Miles in the 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country Taught Me to Let Go and Enjoy the Ride

Once past the San Gabriel Mountains and barreling through San Bernardino, we had one last lunch stop for burgers at In-N-Out. The line was worth the wait despite being only an hour from home. Not long after, we pulled up at our apartment, having covered just over 7,000 miles. I was extremely glad to be home, but also, just a touch melancholic about it really being the end of the road.
These Strange Times
To clock so many miles safely and relatively easily feels impressive. But remembering how much flavor America had to offer from the 2002 trip with my dad, I can’t push off the feeling that we missed out on a lot of that during this 2020 trip—Amish restaurants, swimming holes, military-base parties, so much more. Out of pandemic caution, Caitlin and I didn't seek out those down-home greasy spoon diners that my dad and I lived off. We didn’t swerve off the road for the giant balls of string or trapper museums or tiny towns with funny names. Nothing was open except hotels and drive-through.
It’s true, we missed a lot on the road. We made compromises that only make sense in the lens of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2002 my dad and I had taken the longer scenic routes, often just to see what was around the next bend or over the next hill. In 2020 my fiancée and I traded precious time with our families in New York for those on-a-whim scenic route offshoots.
Despite all that, I have no regrets about the way we carried out this trip. I added a chapter to a fondly remembered part of my family history. I was able to share the adventure of seeing America by road (albeit mostly interstate) with my fiancée. Meanwhile, using the V90 Cross Country as our mobile home base could not have been more perfect. The fact that we didn’t have any true disaster stories from this month on the road is a testament to Volvo engineering, and Cait’s patience.
Being able to connect the dots even partially by driving this Volvo wagon across America and back was a blessing; at some point, I'm not sure when, but at some point on the way home it dawned on me that when I look back on 2020, this trip will be what I remember first. Sure, the pandemic is there beneath it all, just like my 2002 experience had this weird indelible link to the aftermath of 9/11. But it's these weeks on the road that'll be lodged in my mind, not the endless, dumbing months of staring at the same four walls and wondering when life will get back to normal.
We may have chosen a bad time for a trip like this. But then we ask ourselves, what would we be doing instead? The answer was always the same: “Just sitting in our apartment.” Which is what we’re doing now, though I'm already eyeing the door and planning our next trip. But this time we’re going to stop for the giant balls of string and the towns with funny names. Maybe we’ll even make it back to Manville, just for old times’ sake.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com