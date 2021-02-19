Here's What a Lifelong, 850-Loving Volvo Family Thinks of the 2020 V90 Cross Country

She started driving in “Comfort” mode, but after a bit, I switched her over to my custom “Individual” mode, which lets you mix and match drivetrain, steering, and suspension settings. With drivetrain in “Dynamic,” which is the sportiest setting—steering in the heaviest for best feedback, and suspension also in “Dynamic”—she marveled at how the V90 really tightened up and felt much more like the sport sedan she’s accustomed to. She also really liked the HUD.
When asked if she liked the other electronic aids like Lane Departure warning or Blind Spot warning her answer was simple: “I didn’t need any of that because I never left my lane and never put anyone in my blind spot.” Right, Ma.
My dad helped me shoot some photos of the car one evening. Driving the car down to my photo spot, in the passenger seat next to him, felt really right. Really familiar. We arrived at the little lakeside beach and also familiarly, he was grumbling about how he wished he had brought a cigar. Dad “supervised” from the sidelines while I did my thing with the camera.
I also had him step in for a portrait with the V90, which turned out looking more like a billboard thanking Swedish road workers, but I also think it's weirdly fitting. As we drove back to the house, my dad asked if it would be possible to buy this exact V90 Cross Country once Volvo finished letting journalists drive it. I told him I’d ask.
Suffice to say my family really liked the car, but realistically my fiancée Cait and I are the ones who added 7,000 miles to the odometer over 30 days as we drove from Los Angeles to New York and back. From the high-speed multi-lane interstate byways that we crossed the country on to one-lane dirt tracks through state forests, the V90 Cross Country handled it all beautifully.
It took a little bit of driving to really dial in what we liked and didn’t like in terms of the electronic aids. In the end, we kept most everything on, except from the lane-keeping assist that shook the wheel or even steered the car back into your lane in its most aggressive setting. On smaller, more narrow roads, the system was overly intrusive; luckily it was easy to disable via the iPad-sized touchscreen on the dash.
The twincharged four-cylinder engine handled crossing up and over the Rocky Mountains with ease. The eight-speed automatic never seemed to hunt for the right gear, always finding just the right ratio for the needed power. The Bowers & Wilkins sound system was a blessing for pump-up-jams in the morning and chill tunes in the evenings, plus some audiobook listening for those long stretches across the Plains.
Simply put, there was never a moment on the road when we wanted something different. The V90 Cross Country became our home on wheels for two weeks while we made our transcontinental crossing. While in New York, the Volvo quickly found its place in our 2020 family DNA; it all goes back to the fact that while change is inevitable, it doesn't have to make things unrecognizable. There is in fact a common through-line running between these two cars from two different eras—beyond the shape, they feel connected on an intrinsic level. Both solid, singular and safe in a way that's almost unexplainably comforting.
Obviously, I have something of a bias here. Nostalgia is a hell of a drug, after all. What's more telling is how my family reacted, because they'd be the first to point out if this slick new wagon didn't stand up in ways big and small to the weight of our collective memories of that 850. And we had to laugh. No one had said "Let's take the Volvo" in a while, and suddenly, it felt extremely right.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com