Here's What a Lifelong, 850-Loving Volvo Family Thinks of the 2020 V90 Cross Country

When my family moved from the United Kingdom to New Jersey in 1993, our new car was a dark green Volvo 850 wagon. This car would be the one to deliver my sister and me to all manner of playdates, sports games, school dances, and even an occasional house party. This would be the car I decided to liberate from the driveway as an unlicensed 15-year-old delinquent, only to be caught by my parents as they walked home through the neighborhood. This would be the car my sister rear-ended someone in after her first time taking the SATs; she blamed it on being focused on the test. Sure. The 850 wagon became a part of our family over more than two decades, hauling our junk and us around. We did trips from New Jersey to Wisconsin and Illinois with two adults, two kids and a dog crammed inside. My dad and I completed a two-month, 11,000-mile cross country trip in 2002. Once my sister went to college, the car spent some time in Ohio with her. When I was at school in Florida I hauled it down to Orlando with me several times. I even put it on Amtrak's Auto Train after my last semester, from Florida to Virginia.

The point is, the 850 was ingrained in our family DNA in the same way a family pet would be. In fact, the 850 long outlived our adopted German Shepherd, who so loved to curl up in the trunk on long drives. (Rest in peace, Sarge.) I also loved to tuck into the third rear-facing row as a child, less so as an adult. But now it too is gone. So when I told my family I would be driving back East to see them in a 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country, they were all keen to give it a once over. After 3,500 miles I was happy to let someone else take the wheel for a few typical around-town Volvo errands: picking up natural orange wine from the artisanal wine shop, helping move a fire pit from one backyard to another, stuff like that. Editor’s note: This story is part two of three (read part one here) chronicling a cross-country road trip undertaken in mid-November 2020. Volvo provided the vehicle, but that was the extent of the automaker's involvement. Jonathan and his fiancée Caitlin both tested negative for the coronavirus multiple times before, during and after the drive and followed local health regulations throughout. -- Kyle Cheromcha, The Drive Editor-in-Chief

