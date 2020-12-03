Volvo’s Safety Lab Has Now Been Crashing Cars Every Day for 20 Years

In early 2000, it was clearly a majestic moment when Carl XVI Gustaf, the King of Sweden himself opened Volvo's cutting-edge crash test laboratory in Torslanda near Gothenburg. What's known as the Volvo Cars Safety Center is a multifunctional facility allowing engineers to recreate every imaginable traffic situation and accident, testing cars well beyond regulatory requirements. For the last 20 years, following thousands of computer simulations regarding each model, Volvo has crashed on average one car every day, which is a whole lot of high-strength steel bent to teach us more about safety.

Volvo's lab contains two main test tracks that are 354- and 505-feet long. The shorter of the two is moveable and can be positioned at an angle between zero and 90 degrees, allowing for crash tests at different angles and speeds, or to simulate a crash between two moving cars. Here, test speeds can go up to 75 miles per hour (120 kilometers per hour). On the outside, Volvo performs its famous rollover crashes and run-off scenarios, during which cars get launched into a ditch at high speeds.