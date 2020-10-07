The Most Luxurious London Taxi With Loads of Tech and Ferrari Paint Starts at $155,000

Hackney carriages, otherwise knowns as London black cabs, are among the most practical vehicles on the planet. They're spacious with a fairly compact footprint, can turn on a dime, and will drive across potholes more comfortably than a large crossover. The current LEVC TX's design language originates from 1958's Austin FX4, the iconic taxi first built by the British Motor Corporation, then Leyland, and ultimately Carbodies/LTI.

Chinese giant Geely got involved with The London Taxi Company back in 2006, only to take it over completely by 2013. Using Volvo's technology and the local know-how, the British cab producer evolved into the London EV Company, with a fresh electric platform ready to be used both for taxis and various light commercial vehicles. Now, based on the new LEVC TX, British custom car specialist Clive Sutton is all set to create a limited run of "super-luxurious" London cabs. For business buyers, these will start in the region of $130,000—for private individuals, that price jumps up to $155,000. I blame the government.