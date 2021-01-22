2020 Volvo V60 Recharge Review: Achingly Handsome and Refreshingly Relaxed

(BMW itself, meanwhile, appears to have abandoned any and all intention of remaining the BMW we all once knew and loved , but that's a discussion for another day.)

The modern car industry has a disease. About 15 or so years ago, just about every luxury automaker in the land woke up one morning and decided they wanted to be BMW. Cadillac no longer wanted to be known for soft-riding luxo-barges, and neither did Lexus. Jaguar went from making some of the most atrociously stodgy AARP-mobiles in the game to breaking the production four-door Nürburgring lap record with the XE SV Project 8 . And Mercedes-AMG looked at all of them and said, more often than not, " Hold my beer ."

In the current automotive climate, luxury means sporty. But what if you're a luxury car buyer who has no interest in how a car feels around a corner, or how quickly it can lap the Nordschleife but refuses to cross over to the dark side of crossovers?

Where are the true cruisers? There was Lincoln, but as of 2021, the luxury Ford brand is a strictly SUVs-only affair. Enter Volvo and, specifically, its 2020 V60 Recharge Inscription. It's an absolutely gorgeous compact luxury wagon with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Refreshingly, it comes with almost zero sporting pretensions to speak of but, get this, is better for it.

The fact that it looks exquisite is just the cherry on this pragmatically tasty Swedish cake.

A bit of preamble for our American readers: Like the Mercedes-AMG A 35 Hatch I tested last year, this particular Volvo V60 with this plug-in powertrain and this trim is a bit of a Canadian exclusive. Volvo USA does sell a plug-in V60, but only in the form of the slightly more powerful Polestar Engineered model. All other American V60s are of the T5 variety featuring a 250-hp turbo-four and front-wheel drive.

The 2020 Volvo V60 Recharge Inscription, By the Numbers

Base Price (As Tested) : $48,915 CAD ($81,865 CAD)

: $48,915 CAD ($81,865 CAD) Powertrain : 2.0-liter supercharged and turbocharged four-cylinder | 65-kilowatt electric motor | eight-speed automatic transmission | all-wheel-drive | lithium-ion battery

: 2.0-liter supercharged and turbocharged four-cylinder | 65-kilowatt electric motor | eight-speed automatic transmission | all-wheel-drive | lithium-ion battery Horsepower : 400 combined horsepower | 313 engine hp @ 6,000 rpm | 87 electric hp @ 7,000 rpm

: 400 combined horsepower | 313 engine hp @ 6,000 rpm | 87 electric hp @ 7,000 rpm Torque : 472 combined pound-feet @ 2,200-5,400 rpm

: 472 combined pound-feet @ 2,200-5,400 rpm EPA Fuel Economy : 28 mpg city | 34 highway | 30 combined

: 28 mpg city | 34 highway | 30 combined Curb Weight : 4,518 pounds

: 4,518 pounds Seating Capacity : 5

: 5 Cargo Space : 23.2 cubic feet

: 23.2 cubic feet Quick Take: A gorgeous, practical, and solid luxury tool that refreshingly refuses to concern itself with the uncouth business of "sporty" driving.

That's A Handsome Wagon

How anyone can look at the V60 and feel anything other than unbridled lust is beyond me. Even in this relatively drab shade of silver, the V60 stands out in a sea of overly-angry grilles and puffer-fish styling. It looks Scandinavian in the best way possible and is more appealing to the human eye than pretty much any SUV on sale today.

Go ahead. Name on SUV that looks better than this. You can't, because there aren't any.