3,500 Miles in a Volvo V90 Cross Country: The Highs and Lows of a Coast-to-Coast Pandemic Road Trip

Prepping for the Road

Like many people, Caitlin and I had spent the previous eight months existing in our dim Los Angeles apartment, forcing ourselves out for daily walks in between job-hunting and generally despairing. I'm a freelance photographer, and I'd gone through a few different stages of boredom from re-editing old photos all the way to scale model airplane building. But even that fell flat after I finished the mighty Spruce Goose, which annoyingly was made from plastic cast, not balsa wood.

By the end of last summer, virus cases across the country were in a downward trend and it seemed like things were slowly turning around. In many cities, people embraced outdoor dining and drinking. The warmer weather didn't fix everything, but it seemed to give us a little cover we didn't have during the worst of the spring.

Our travel plans had all been canceled. We needed to get away, to do something, to go somewhere, anywhere. I was potentially open to air travel—Caitlin not at all. I would take her temperature on the subject every few weeks but it was clear we weren’t flying anywhere anytime soon. So I started talking about road trips.

Specifically, a cross-country road trip. What about driving back to the Northeast, where we’re both from, to see family and friends? But it was crucial we had some very strict, non-negotiable ground rules to make this work:

We get tested before, throughout and after the trip.

We ask that everyone we hang out with do the same.

We don't eat inside any restaurants.

We keep interactions with new people as close to zero as we could manage.

We only stay at hotels that seemed to have proper Covid-19 precautions in place, primarily big-name chains with mask requirements and cleaning regimens listed prominently on their websites.

We carry out our own wipe-down on switches/doorknobs/remotes in any hotel room we stay in.

Even when we meet with friends or family, we keep masks on at all times, and afterwards until we're through New York's quarantine process.

Once Cait agreed to the road trip, there was a second big hurdle: a vehicle. I’m only slightly embarrassed to admit that we have two registered cars, neither suitable for a cross-country drive. One is a BMW i3, which would take 29 charging stops and 64 hours to cross the continent. The other is a 25-year-old BMW M3 with no interior and a full roll cage; in the last two years, that car has spent more time on garage lifts than roads.