This Russian Shop Turns Used BMW 3 Series Into Retro Cruisers With Mind-Boggling Interiors

Bilenkin Classic Cars is a Russian restoration shop that decided to enter the lucrative restomod scene, only to come up with a Volvo P1800/Volga M21-inspired body and interior set on BMW's rear-drive E92 platform. The offspring of that marriage debuted at the 2015 Dubai Auto Show, the same place where I saw the locally produced quad-turbo V16 Devel Sixteen prototype just two years later. Talk about a colorful event!

Described by the company as "enchanting, old-fashioned, yet easy to use and maintain," this retro gran turismo combines the wildest trim options I've ever seen with the safety and comfort of a BMW 3 Series produced from 2005-2013. Of course, the best thing is that you can still order one today, knowing that by rolling around in your Bilenkin Vintage, you'll become the member of a family about as exclusive as the David Brown Automotive Speedback GT Owners Club, all while keeping a much lower profile than certain people driving bright red one-off Ferraris.