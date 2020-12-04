Cyan Racing Can Build Up to 10 Gorgeous Volvo P1800 Restomods Per Year

As the owner of an old and extremely lightweight road car, I can confirm that the restomod proposition is a highly tempting one. The problem with classics like a Volvo P1800 from the sixties '60s necessary the reliability. While carburetors do have a temper, a properly rebuilt and perfectly tuned naturally aspirated engine can sing its song without consuming oil, or leaving you stranded on the road. The issue is the chassis and the overall build quality of the body. Leaf springs, lazy shocks, small brakes, rattles in the cabin, mysterious electric issues—you name it.

On the other hand, if you demand the best of both worlds and commission a restomod built by a Swedish racing team like Cyan, your old Volvo may end up costing close to half a million dollars. For that kind of money, one can also buy the best classic Alfa Romeo by Alfaholics; a completely upgraded, GM-powered Jensen Interceptor by Jensen International Automotive; or perhaps even a used Singer 911. However, at 2,182 pounds with 420 horsepower from a cleverly turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder racing engine, the Volvo P1800 Cyan may just be the cream of the crop.