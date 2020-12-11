What's America's Best Winter Driving Road?

I grew up in northern Indiana, where lake-effect snow is guaranteed to blanket the roads. You have to have a good snow blower unless your winter exercise routine consists of shoveling heavy, back-breaking white stuff. I remember very clearly an incident in which I was driving my younger sister and a friend to school one morning and bunny hopped right in front of my car. Braking much harder than I should have on slippery winter roads, we ended up doing a complete 180 and facing the other way. Luckily, County Road 4 was wide open and we didn’t hit anyone. Not even the bunny.

Driving in the snow is a blast if you have the right skills, the right tires, and a scenic route. America was gifted some incredibly gorgeous terrain by the glaciers millions of years ago, and especially in the mountainous regions of the Pacific Northwest, northern New England, and the Rockies, Smokies, and Appalachians. Winding lanes ribbon through the country and provide the kinds of breathtaking views you see on travel shows.