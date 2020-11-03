Donkervoort D8 GTO-JD70 R: The Fastest Wrapper (and Strangest Name) for Audi's Five-Cylinder Turbo

While the Donkervoort D8 GTO has been around since 2013, the "regular" Donkervoort D8 GTO-JD70 was created for 2019 as a 70-unit special run celebrating company founder Joop Donkervoort's 70th birthday. In 2002, the wildest Dutch carmaker since reverse-racing pioneer DAF followed up with a track version called the JD70 R, which combines a fire-breathing 2.5-liter Audi five-cylinder tuned to 415 horsepower with a two-seater weighing 1,598 pounds. Using a six-speed sequential gearbox and Nankang racing slicks, the D8 GTO-JD70 R pulls with 1.2 G of longitudinal acceleration from a standing start, and will hit your body with up to 2.25 G of lateral acceleration through the corners.

With this being the road car, the D8 GTO-JD70 R brings such track junkie favorites to the table such as Tarox six-piston brakes with race pads in all corners, a 12-stage racing ABS system, a shorter steering rack with optional power steering, four-way adjustable dampers, stiffer springs, bushes, and anti-roll bars, the six-speed sequential box, racing slicks and an AIM digital color display connected to the SmartyCam system, so the video recordings can also carry telemetry data such as the speed, G forces, and tire temperatures.

The JD70 R also comes with a Bilster Berg roll cage and six-point harnesses, a fire-safety system, a full FIA-homologated bladder-style tank featuring fuel-absorbing foam, or a new Kevlar-carbon-fibre protection “blanket” to add a very strong layer of fuel-spill protection. The latter is not only cheaper than a bladder tank, but also road legal and capable of being retrofitted into any D8 GTO model. Handy!