Hooning a 420-HP Volvo P1800 Cyan Restomod in the Snow Is Pure Joy

Finland claims to have 188,000 lakes without using the word "swamp" to describe the situation, and when it comes to neighboring Sweden, we are looking at a whopping 97,500 lakes that are larger than two acres. No wonder Cyan Racing found a place to do some ice driving with a Volvo P1800 Cyan resto-rocket, only to create a real win-win situation.

As somebody who got to drive an open-top Mazda Miata up to Europe's northernmost point through Sweden, Finland and Norway in the freezing March weather, I can assure you that few things are more fun behind the wheel than keeping a rear-drive sports car in line on ice and snow, mostly by trusting your four studded Nokians to do their jobs. With winter wonderland all around, what better engine to challenge grip levels than a turbocharged 2.0-liter Volvo four-cylinder that turned out to be good enough to grant Cyan Racing with the TC1 touring car championship in 2017?