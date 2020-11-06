Volvo P1800 Cyan: New Photos Show This Flawless Restomod Racer Inside and Out

In 1961, the original Volvo P1800 started out as a rear-drive 2+2 coupé powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder connected to a four-speed manual. Some six decades later, Volvo and Lynk & Co motorsport specialist Cyan Racing decided to merge Pelle Petterson's iconic exterior design with the technology of their championship-winning Volvo S60 Polestar TC1 touring car from 2017. The result is the Volvo P1800 Cyan, the 420-horsepower carbon fiber restomod P1800 of our nordic dreams. Now, Cyan Racing goes into detail on why it put thousands of engineering and design hours into this project, only to create one of the rawest sports cars we've seen in years.

According to Cyan Racing design chief Ola Granlund, having decided on the carbon body we first spotted in July, they came up with an interior that is "a delicate interpretation" of the '60s original. Features include a leather-clad titanium roll cage, racing seats, racing harnesses and bespoke digital instruments with a clear nod to the P1800's round gauges. Cyan also threw in a Momo Prototipo steering wheel and a classic knob on that helical-cut, dogleg five-speed stick. Under the carpets, the steel chassis is triangulated for stiffness with bonded carbon fiber components above a widened track. While at it, Cyan went as far as repositioning the greenhouse.