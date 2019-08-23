Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept Smashes 4-Door, FWD Nurburgring Records—Sort Of

After Mercedes-AMG's technicality-fueled four-seater Nurburgring "record" late last year, Cyan Racing (formerly known as Polestar) is similarly taking a Nurburgring crown with a trunk full of asterisks. Recently making its way around the 12.9-mile German track in just 7:23.14 is the Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept, allegedly making it the fastest four-door and the fastest front-wheel-drive car to ever lap the famous circuit. It beats the four-door Jaguar XE SV Project 8 by three seconds and the FWD Renault Mégane R.S. Trophy-R by a staggering 25 seconds.

Let's get one thing clear right off the bat. This isn't a production car in the same way the Jaguar and Renault are. The company told Motor1 that the 03 Cyan Concept is still just a concept. However, the vehicle used for the record run is apparently road legal in Sweden and a production version of the 03 Cyan in the same spec will soon be offered "in very limited numbers to VIP customers."

So, is the Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept the fastest production four-door and FWD car to ever lap the 'Ring? No—or at least not yet. Is it the fastest road-legal four-door and FWD race-prepped car to ever lap the 'Ring? Sure.