Watch the Renault Mégane R.S. Trophy-R Set a New FWD Record at the Nürburgring

It's great news for fans of three pedals, too, as the Mégane R.S. Trophy-R set the new front-wheel-drive record at the 'Ring with a six-speed manual gearbox in spite of all the reasoning constantly thrown out there about how a dual-clutch is faster. Not here, suckers!

The Mégane R.S. Trophy-R is a deeply impressive car in its own right, with a turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine sending 300 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels. It's the same engine in the regular Mégane R.S., but the Trophy-R went on a diet, shedding up to 287 pounds in the search of more speed. It also features aerodynamic and chassis upgrades that give it more grip than ever before.

The Mégane R.S. Trophy-R will debut in public at the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix on May 24, Renault announced today. It will be a limited-run vehicle with only a few hundred units made.