Watch a Tesla Model 3 Put Up Solid Fight Against BMW M2 on the Nurburgring

When you think of the kind of vehicles that call the Nurburgring home, your mind doesn't necessarily pop to electric automobile manufacturer Tesla. Instead, you typically wow your brows at the thought of BMWs, Porsches, and other high-dollar sports cars. So what happens when you pit two unlikely competitors against one another 'round the 'Ring?

Surprisingly, this Tesla Model 3 Performance can hold its own, even against a super sporty BMW M2.

As the video starts out, the all-electric sedan uses its instant-on torque to quickly eat the track as it exits an apex, overtaking nearly every car it comes across. The BMW is certainly agile around the twisties, using its near perfect chassis to handle the 'Ring, but there's no denying it lacks oomph in the straights.