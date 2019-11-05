The 2020 BMW M2 CS Gets a 444HP Twin-Turbo M4 Heart Transplant

BMW has long forgotten its history. Filled with front-wheel drive hatchbacks, M Performance SUVs, and divisive grilles, the Bavarian manufacturer has scrambled to find its new niche as a confused fanbase begs for the glory days. Those glory days have thankfully returned with the introduction of the 2020 BMW M2 CS. Praise be!

At the core of the forthcoming M2 CS is the outgoing M3 and M4 Competition’s twin-turbocharged inline 6-cylinder engine. And though you’d think swapping the more righteous M’s motor into the petite M2 would require detuning, the folks at M Performance said, “Nah, buyers can handle it,” and gave the M2 CS the full monte with 444 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque.