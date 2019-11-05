The 2020 BMW M2 CS Gets a 444HP Twin-Turbo M4 Heart Transplant
Small package, big power.
BMW has long forgotten its history. Filled with front-wheel drive hatchbacks, M Performance SUVs, and divisive grilles, the Bavarian manufacturer has scrambled to find its new niche as a confused fanbase begs for the glory days. Those glory days have thankfully returned with the introduction of the 2020 BMW M2 CS. Praise be!
At the core of the forthcoming M2 CS is the outgoing M3 and M4 Competition’s twin-turbocharged inline 6-cylinder engine. And though you’d think swapping the more righteous M’s motor into the petite M2 would require detuning, the folks at M Performance said, “Nah, buyers can handle it,” and gave the M2 CS the full monte with 444 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque.
BMW says the M2 CS will sprint to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds with the car’s optional dual-clutch automatic, and 4.0 seconds with the standard 6-speed manual. Underneath the new aggressive carbon-fiber bodywork, which includes a full carbon-fiber hood, the M2 CS also gets M Adaptive Suspension as standard. What isn’t standard, but optional for the first time for the M2, are the carbon-ceramic brakes and Michelin Pilot Cup 2 tires.
Not satisfied to just kick the tires and light the fires with the bigger and badder motor, M pulled as much weight out of the M2 CS as they dare with carbon-fiber accouterments all around the exterior and interior, including a carbon fiber transmission tunnel. Customers will also get their choice of color and how many dead Alcantaras they want adorning the M2 CS’s interior.
As for price, BMW isn’t ready to divulge. BMW did say that the company would be building 2,200 M2 CSs total and that 500 of those could make their way stateside, though the exact number hasn’t been cemented. We, however, wouldn’t wait for official prices or production numbers to secure our M2 CS slot as the car is a one-and-done special edition that’s only slated for the 2020 model year.
In our opinion, this is what the M3 should’ve always been. Small, lightweight, manual-equipped, rear-wheel drive, and enough power to immolate its tires ten-times over. This is what BMW used to build and we’re here for it.
