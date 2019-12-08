BMW M4 GT3 Race Car Teaser Confirms Ridiculous Grille, More Than 500 HP in Road Car

BMW has released a teaser for its future M4 GT3 race car pretty much confirming that that controversially large kidney grille seen in the Concept 4 and that leak from October will indeed be coming to production. The company also took the opportunity to officially confirm that both the road-going and competition-ready M4 will be powered by its S58 twin-turbo, 3.0-liter straight-six engine producing "more than 500 horsepower."

For reference, the current M4 Competition makes 444 hp from its S55 mill while the non-Comp version makes do with just 425.

A previous report quoting BMW M boss Markus Flasch said that the next-generation M3 and M4 are, from a development standpoint, ready to go but BMW won't be releasing them until 2021. The new M4-based race car, meanwhile, will be available to privateers for the 2022 season and will be the new top-dog in BMW's customer racing stable, replacing the M6 GT3.