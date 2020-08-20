BMW Adds Its Huge New Grille to Its M4 Race Car

BMW is speeding right ahead with its huge kidney grille—right onto the race track. Bimmer unveiled their new 2022 M4 GT3 race car today, complete with a giant grille to match the new M4 coupe.

Camouflaged prototypes of the new 2021 BMW M4 Coupe and 2022 M4 GT3 debuted at the Red Bull Ring ahead of the MotoGP BMW M Grand Prix of Styria. They've teased this new GT3 race car before, but this is our best look yet at what the final car should look like. The final race car design will be unveiled at a later date, as BMW says they're still testing a few things out.