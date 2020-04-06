Jake's question got us thinking: Which car got screwed the most by a next-generation update?

The original Ford Mustang with the woeful sequel that was the Mustang II? Definitely worthy of ridicule but it feels a bit like low-hanging fruit more a victim of the 1970s oil crisis rather than any fault of Ford's. What about the painfully plain W210 Mercedes-Benz E-Class that replaced and supposedly improved on the straight-up iconic W124? Bad, but we've probably bashed on turn-of-the-century German sedans enough for one day. Or perhaps it's the Lexus SC 300, a Supra-based, 2JZ-powered thing that looked kinda cool but was replaced by...whatever the hell this is.