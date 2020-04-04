This Dealer Will Pay Customers' Mortgage for Two Months If They Buy a New Car in April

As the coronavirus pandemic and related economic crisis continue to deepen, millions of people have lost their jobs and struggled to gather a paycheck. That obviously makes it hard to pay bills and the problem has dealt a devastating blow to the auto industry, among others. It's not all bad, though, because there have been a few bright spots in all of the madness. We’ve seen car dealers and businesses of all types stepping up to the plate to help their customers during this trying time, but one Washington D.C.-area dealer is taking the concept to a new level.

Koons Silver Spring Ford recently announced its new purchase program, which goes above and beyond helping with car payments and extends to covering customers' mortgage, rent, or lease for up to two months.