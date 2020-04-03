Mazda Celebrates Milestone Birthday With Special Edition '100th Anniversary' Models

When future generations look back on the year 2020, something tells us the 100th anniversary of Japanese automaker Mazda won't be on many historians' radars. And to Mazda's likely disappointment, you can't postpone anniversaries. That's just not how time works. So, to celebrate its centennial, Mazda is keeping things relatively low-key. No all-new, flashy halo car, no radically futuristic concepts, just some nice, white coats of paint and red upholstery for its existing lineup.

Yep, to celebrate an entire century of building cars, Mazda is introducing 100th Anniversary Special Editions of pretty much every car it currently makes. From the MX-5 roadster to the compact Mazda3 and the big CX-9 crossover, these special specs will feature Snowflake White Pearl Mica paint with red accents, red leather seats with a "100th Anniversary" logo embossed in the headrests, red carpeting, and badges that read "100 Years 1920 – 2020" on the front fenders as well as special red-and-black wheel caps.